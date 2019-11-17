



— If you’re tired of dried-out turkey and the same old sides, it’s time to try something new this holiday season

Chef Ofir Horesh of the Middle Eastern restaurant Lamalo has some ideas to spice up Thanksgiving dinner.

Moroccan Carrots

• 2 Lbs. carrots

• 3 TBSP Harissa

• 2 TBSP preserved lemon

• 4 TBSP lemon juice

• 3 TBSP olive oil

• 1 tsp salt

• 1 tsp cumin

• Chopped cilantro to taste

Peel and cook carrots in boiling water for about 10 minutes or until slightly softened. A knife should pass through the carrot easily. Let sit to cool for 5 minutes. Slice into rings and mix all ingredients together in a large mixing bowl.

Tershi

• 2 lbs. pumpkin, seeds removed and skin on

• 3.5 TBSP garlic

• 5 TBSP jalapeno

• 3 TBSP preserved lemon

• 1 lb. eggplant

• 2 tsp salt

• 1 tsp cumin

• 1 tsp smoked paprika

• 3 TBSP Harissa

• ½ cup lemon juice

• ¾ cup canola oil

• Chopped cilantro to taste

Roast the pumpkin on 300°F for 1 hour. Remove from oven. Let cool and scoop out the flesh, discarding the skin. Char the eggplant with a flame – either torch or stove. Clean out seeds and remove the charred skin. Blend all remaining ingredients, except oil, together to a thick paste. Add blended paste to mixing bowl with oil, pumpkin and eggplant. Mix together well and add chopped cilantro.

Red Harissa

• 8.8 oz. dried guajillo peppers

• 1 tsp. salt

• 3 TBSP sugar

• 3.5 oz. chipotle adobo

• ½ tsp hot paprika

• 1 tsp sweet paprika

• 1.5 tsp smoked paprika

• 1 tsp cumin

• 1 tsp dried coriander

• 1 tsp. garlic powder

• 2 TBSP fresh garlic

• 1 and ½ cup canola oil

• ¾ cup white vinegar

• ¾ cup water

Soak the guajillo peppers in water for 15 minutes. Remove from water and take out the stems and seeds. Blend all ingredients together except oil – slowly adding as mixing to emulsify.

Preserved Lemons

• 1 lb. sliced lemons, seeds removed

• 1 cup fresh lemon juice

• 1 medium size jalapeno

• 2 TBSP salt

• 5 TBSP sugar

• 2 bay leaves

• 3 pieces allspice

• 5 black peppercorns

Mix all ingredients together in a bowl. Place into sanitized jars. Seal jar and place in a pot of water. Boil for 10 minutes. Let sit for 3-4 weeks.