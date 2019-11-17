Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a suspect accused of groping a teenage girl in the Bronx.
It happened just after 1 a.m. on Nov. 12 in the Mott Haven section.
According to police, the 16-year-old was walking in front of a laundromat on Rider Avenue when a suspect rode up to her on a bicycle and grabbed her from behind.
The girl was not hurt.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.