By Mark McIntyre

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It’s gonna be another frozen start to the day with a few more clouds in the sky compared to yesterday. Expect more clouds through the day with breezy conditions… so our forecast highs in the upper 30s and low 40s will feel quite colder! There is a late evening risk of rain showers, mainly along the coast, but most spots stay dry.

Expect a storm system moving up the East Coast to bring periods of light rain tonight into Monday. It looks like the steadiest precip will be along the coasts. Gusty winds out of the northeast will create some rough action at the shores and there may be some localized coastal flooding.

Things will improve by Tuesday morning as skies brighten a bit and temps reach 50 for both Tuesday and Wednesday. The next chance for any precip looks like like Thursday night into Friday with temps in the low 50s.