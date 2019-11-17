



By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It was another chilly day across the area, but this time we added in some clouds and breezes to make it feel just a little bit more like winter. Expect clouds to thicken tonight and the breezes to persist overnight, with a chance for very light rain showers overnight.

Due to the cold air around, there is a threat for very spotty icy spots overnight and early tomorrow morning, mainly outside of NYC, so be sure to take it slow if your car thermometer is reading near freezing! For the rest of the area expect occasional light rain during the day along with chilly temps in the low 40s and northeast breezes adding to the chill. Make sure to dress warm and dry!

A final batch of rain looks likely tomorrow night as energy swings through before some clearing for Tuesday afternoon. Temps will get a bit of a boost with some sunshine, reaching about 50 degrees.