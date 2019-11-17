NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The holiday season kicked off this month with the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, featuring the world famous Rockettes.
Rockettes Audrey Thelemann, Sarah Daniel, Traci Reszetylo and Katie Hamrah stopped by to preview the show.
They say they rehearse six hours a day six days a week starting in October.
RELATED STORY: Timothy Cardinal Dolan Blesses Christmas Spectacular’s Animals
The Christmas Spectacular features a finale called “Christmas Lights” that was introduced last year.
“[The finale] has my personal favorite part of the show — our Rockette reveal. It’s incredible. There’s a beautiful red curtain that reveals us and it gives me chills every time,” Hamrah said.
“And it snows in the theater. The theater completely immerses you in every single scene of the show so you feel like you’re on the stage with the Rockettes or on the stage with Santa Claus. It’s just amazing,” Thelemann said.
There are about eight costume changes in the show. The quickest change takes just 78 seconds, with one dresser for every three Rockettes.
The Christmas Spectacular runs through Jan. 5.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit rockettes.com/christmas.