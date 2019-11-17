



— New Yorkers who have lost loved ones or been injured in traffic crashes joined safety advocates at a Sunday event that included the reading of names in front of what looked like body bags.

It was their way to observe World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims and push for changes to make streets safer, CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported.

“Raise your signs if you are personally impacted by this epidemic,” a woman named “Amy” said.

It was a solemn show and tell with New Yorkers and their photos of loved ones lost to what they call traffic violence.

At their feet was a small mountain of white bags representing body bags for the 100 Americans killed in crashes every day.

“Today, I’m reading the names of people killed in New York City,” one person said.

“In memory of my sister, Hermanda Booker. Hugo Garcia aged 26,” another said.

“Gail Ackerman, aged 77,” another added.

MORE: NYC Cyclist Deaths: NTSB Recommends Requiring Bicycle Riders Wear Helmets

Mary McAnulty said she wants action on behalf of husband Thomas. The sculptor and professor was killed four years ago at age 73 crossing West 96th street.

“He was a very happy man, a successful artist,” McAnulty said.

His widow said the motorcyclist who struck him was fined, but she considers that too slight a punishment.

“There has to be some accountability, that’s number one,” McAnulty said.

MORE: City To Launch Vision Zero Dusk To Darkness Campaign

On Sunday, she was in Lower Manhattan for World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

She’s a member of Families for Safe Streets, which said in New York City’s Vision Zero is working.

And they continue to push for narrower streets and wider sidewalks, more mass transit alternatives and a car industry that embraces safety technology, with innovation becoming standard.

Some of it’s already happening, said U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer.

“We successfully got a rule passed finally demanding a rear camera technology in all large vehicles that will make things safer,” Schumer said.

Having worked to adjust speed Limits and mandate cameras in school zones, members of the group are targeting the presidential race by asking that every candidate have a detailed plan for national traffic safety, Carlin reported.

“This epidemic of traffic is on par with the opioid crisis,” Amy said.

Traffic safety advocates say the time is right to focus on the feds, because they may succeed in attaching changes they want to upcoming trillion-dollar infrastructure plans.