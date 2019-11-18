



He previously said the policy took guns off the streets and made the city safer. Now, he’s walking back those beliefs.

“I can’t change history. However today, I want you to know that I realize back then I was wrong and I’m sorry,” Bloomberg told the predominantly black congregation at the Christian Cultural Center in East New York, Brooklyn.

Sunday’s bombshell admission came as the former mayor and billionaire considers a presidential run.

“It’s about trying to get votes,” one man said.

“It’s real convenient. That’s what it looks like,” said a woman.

Web Extra: Michael Bloomberg Addresses Christian Cultural Center

Mayor Bill de Blasio stood with those skeptical New Yorkers, expressing his doubts about Bloomberg’s sincerity.

“People aren’t stupid. They can figure out whether someone is honestly addressing an issue or whether they’re acting out of convenience,” he said. “There were many points where he could have acknowledged this. It seems awfully strange that it took until now.”

Stop-and-frisk gave NYPD officers the authority to stop anyone they suspected of a crime, leading to a disproportionate number of blacks and Latinos being stopped, according to statistics from the New York Civil Liberties Union.

“I didn’t understand that back then – the full impact that stops were having on the black and Latino communities,” said Bloomberg.

RELATED: Michael Bloomberg Officially Joins 2020 Race

An NYCLU report shows more than 2.5 million people were stopped and frisked while Bloomberg was mayor between 2003 and 2013. Weapons were found in only 2% of those stops.

During that same period, murders and shootings declined modestly.

Brooklyn Borough President and former NYPD Capt. Eric Adams met with Bloomberg on Sunday.

“I accept his apology,” Adams said. “I believe that the question now becomes: How do we move forward? What do we do now after that acknowledgement?”

MORE: Who Is Running For President?

However, the police union tweeted a statement blasting the administration, with PBA President Pat Lynch saying the “misguided policy inspired an anti-police movement that has made cops the target of hatred and violence,” adding,” the apology is too little too late.”

#BREAKING PBA STATEMENT ON MAYOR BLOOMBERG’S APOLOGY FOR STOP, QUESTION AND FRISK POLICY “We said in the early 2000s that the quota-driven emphasis on street stops was polluting the relationship between cops and our communities.” pic.twitter.com/gmvda27XKq — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) November 17, 2019

Bloomberg said conversations he had during his third term with innocent people affected by the policy influenced his decision to make changes. Stops were reduced by 94% by the time he left office, and the crime rate did not go back up.