



A cab driver accused of stabbing a passenger last month in the Bronx is expected to surrender to police today.

The cabbie claims he never stabbed the man and says there’s more to the story.

Surveillance video from Oct. 13 showed a scuffle between two men in the lobby of a building on Webster Avenue near East 184th Street. One man – believed to be the livery driver – appeared to be holding a sharp object, which he waved at the other man several times.

A third person could also be seen in the video.

Police sources told CBS2 the driver followed the 21-year-old passenger home, demanding he pay his fare. When the man refused, the driver allegedly stabbed him in the lower abdomen.

The New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers said the driver, identified as Sandy De Jesus Rodriguez, was actually the victim. The group claims the passenger – and a woman he was with – not only failed to pay their fare but also robbed Rodriguez.

“The people that should be arrested live in this building. They’re the ones that robbed him, they’re the ones that didn’t pay his fare, they’re the ones that tried to assault him,” NYS FTD spokesperson Fernando Mateo told reporters Sunday. “Most importantly, we want to see the hospital records. We want to know why this guy is saying that he stabbed him when he did not.”

“The only mistake I made was trying to get the $190.00 the female passenger stole from me. I should have taken the loss and drove away, but it was hard not bringing food to my table,” Rodriguez said in a statement. “I hope that they are held responsible for what they did. I want the detectives to get the Medical Records that will prove that I never stabbed him.”

The passenger was treated at the hospital, but sources said he was uncooperative and didn’t not want to file a report since he considered his injuries minor.

Rodriguez is expected to turn himself in for questioning around 11 a.m. today at the 46th Precinct in the Fordham section.