



— A cab driver accused of stabbing a passenger last month in the Bronx has surrendered to police.

Sandy de Jesus Rodriguez was seen walking alongside representatives with the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers on Monday morning. He later turned himself in for questioning at the 46th Precinct in the Fordham section of the borough, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported.

The cabbie claims he never stabbed the man and said there’s more to the story.

Surveillance video from Oct. 13 shows a scuffle between two men in the lobby of a building on Webster Avenue near East 184th Street. One man, believed to be the livery driver, appears to be holding a sharp object, which he waves at the other man several times.

A third person is also seen on the video.

Police sources told CBS2 the driver followed the 21-year-old passenger home, demanding he pay his fare. When the man refused, the driver allegedly stabbed him in the lower abdomen.

The taxi federation said the driver was actually the victim. The group claims the passenger, along with a woman he was with, not only failed to pay their fare but also robbed Rodriguez.

The organization added its common for livery drivers to be left unpaid by passengers. It is working to propose legislation to help change that.

“The people that should be arrested lives in this building. They’re the ones that robbed him. They’re the ones that didn’t pay his fare. They’re the ones that tried to assault him,” NYS FTD spokesperson Fernando Mateo told reporters Sunday. “Most importantly, we want to see the hospital records. We want to know why this guy is saying that he stabbed him when he did not.”

“The only mistake I made was trying to get the $190 the female passenger stole from me. I should have taken the loss and drove away, but it was hard not bringing food to my table,” Rodriguez said in a statement. “I hope that they are held responsible for what they did. I want the detectives to get the medical records that will prove that I never stabbed him.”

The passenger was treated at the hospital, but sources said he was uncooperative and didn’t not want to file a report since he considered his injuries minor.

Rodriguez has not been charged. The taxi federation spokesman said the hope is he’ll be released.