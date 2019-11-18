Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A plane carrying former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton experienced a mechanical issue Sunday at LaGuardia Airport.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A plane carrying former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton experienced a mechanical issue Sunday at LaGuardia Airport.
The American Airlines flight from New York City to Washington, D.C. had to return to the gate before take-off.
Pilots said the plane shook and ground crews noticed smoke. They also found metal debris after the incident.
Passengers boarded a different plane and left for D.C. about an hour and a half later.