(CBS Local)– Paul Ben-Victor can tell how old someone is based on which show they talk to him about.

The Brooklyn born actor is recognized for his roles in shows like “Entourage,” “Vinyl” with Ray Romano and Martin Scorsese, and “The Wire.” The veteran actor is back on the big screen alongside New Jersey native Joe Pantoliano in “Feast Of The Seven Fishes.”

“I heard Joey Pantoliano was in and I said I’m in, I love Joey,” said Ben-Victor in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “We are in this Italian family and it’s all about this wonderful Christmas Eve festive traditional dinner. The movie was filled with all of these wonderful actor and fishes. This is a fun movie. It was just a blast and it’s a wonderful story.”

The 54-year-old is a busy man these days as he was also in “The Irishman” with Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Romano and Scorsese. That is an experience he will never forget.

“It was incredible. You get on set and I’m there on set with Ray Romano who I had done Vinyl with,” said Ben-Victor, “We got on set and we were pinching each other. I said you’re Ray Romano chill out and he said, this is freaking me out. I was calming him down and we were trying to stay cool. It was a little nerve-wracking to be standing across from these guys and you kind of need a day or two to settle in.”

“Feast Of The Seven Fishes” is in theaters now.