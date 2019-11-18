



By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Monday morning everybody! It’s a cold start to what will be a raw day…expect some spotty showers around the area and even some slick/icy spots for the north & west ‘burbs…so be sure to take it slow if your car thermometer is reading near freezing!

The rest of the day will feature on & off light rain with chilly temps in the low 40s, and northeast breezes adding to the chill. Make sure to dress warm & dry!

A final batch of rain will move through late tonight as energy swings through before some clearing for Tuesday afternoon. Temps will get a bit of a boost with some sunshine, reaching about 50 degrees. Expect a nice and comfy day on Wednesday with partly sunny skies and highs around 50.