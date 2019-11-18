CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have new information about the death of a Staten Island woman.

Police say 25-year-old Ola Salem died from asphyxiation and are ruling it a homicide.

Her body was found last month in Bloomingdale Park.

The victim worked at an Islamic shelter for domestic violence victims in Brooklyn.

No arrests have been made yet, and a motive is unclear as police continue to investigate.

