Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have new information about the death of a Staten Island woman.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have new information about the death of a Staten Island woman.
Police say 25-year-old Ola Salem died from asphyxiation and are ruling it a homicide.
Her body was found last month in Bloomingdale Park.
The victim worked at an Islamic shelter for domestic violence victims in Brooklyn.
No arrests have been made yet, and a motive is unclear as police continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.