NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD was seeking a missing 11-year-old from East New York on Monday who was last seen around 7:30 a.m. but was found safe by the evening.
Police say 11-year-old Olayinka Akindipe is described as 5-foot 2-inches tall, 84 pounds, brown eyes and black hair, last seen wearing an orange shirt, blue pants, a dark jacket, black and white sneakers, and carrying a black backpack.
