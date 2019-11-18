Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – According to the New York Times, the office space rental company WeWork is set to cut at least 4,000 jobs amounting to one-third of its workforce.
The company has been struggling after a failed attempt at an initial public offering.
Last week WeWork reported a loss of $1.25 billion dollars.
