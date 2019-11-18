Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Staten Island man is facing charges following a domestic incident that led to a stabbing and fire Saturday night.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Staten Island man is facing charges following a domestic incident that led to a stabbing and fire Saturday night.
Police said 49-year-old Rogelio Mendez-Rodriguez stabbed a woman several times before setting a house on fire in the St. George neighborhood.
The victim managed to take herself to the hospital.
Police said after setting the fire, Mendez-Rodriguez jumped from a second floor window, breaking his wrist.
He was charged with assault, strangulation, arson, reckless endangerment and several criminal mischief counts.
Sources said Mendez-Rodriguez and the victim were in some kind of romantic relationship.