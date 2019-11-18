CBSN New YorkWatch Now
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork)Syracuse University has suspended all fraternity activities following another reported racist incident.

On Saturday, an African-American student said members of a frat and their guests verbally harassed her with racial slurs.

Alpha Chi Ro has been suspended.

Since Nov. 7, there have been six reports of racist and anti-Semitic incidents, and now there are increased police patrols.

Hundreds of students have staged sit-ins demanding changes, including new bias training.

“I was surprised at first, but it kept on happening [and] I got used to it. I know it’s bad, like I shouldn’t get used to it, but it happens so often,” student Fatouma Tabroy said.

An anonymous donor has also offered a $50,000 reward for information.

