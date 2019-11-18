Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s an update on a dangerous driver accused of striking an NYPD officer in Times Square last year.
Arfhy Santos was arrested at a Bronx nightclub early Monday morning with three pounds of marijuana on him.
Santos was wanted for speeding off from a drug arrest in August, nearly striking a woman walking her dog.
In January 2018, he was charged for driving recklessly in Times Square, hitting an officer who tried to stop him.
In 2016, he was charged in another dangerous driving incident in Washington Heights.