NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A group of men on bicycles surrounded a woman and stole her purse Friday in Manhattan, police say.
The robbery happened around 6 p.m. on Pier 84 near 12th Avenue.
Police said the suspects approached the 41-year-old victim, and one man displayed a gun and demanded her money.
The woman handed over her purse, containing $60, credit cards and a cellphone.
Police said her credit cards were later used to buy more than $640 worth of merchandise from three CVS pharmacies and a smoke shop.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.