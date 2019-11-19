NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A Newark police officer has reportedly been attacked while on the scene of a deadly shooting that left one man dead and another in critical condition.

Newark police tell CBS2 someone tried to cross the police lines at the scene of the shooting Tuesday night and assaulted an officer.

According to Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose, the three men were struck by gunfire around 8:40 p.m. on Clinton Place.

Sources tell CBS2 the shooting took place inside a beauty and barber shop.

The condition of the third shooting victim is not immediately known.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office says their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Stay with CBS New York for the latest on this developing story