NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A bodega robbery was caught on camera last week in Brooklyn.
It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 12 at the Seven Day Convenience Store on Kings Highway in Sheepshead Bay.
The 51-year-old clerk told police he confronted a woman who tried to leave without paying.
🚨WANTED🚨 for A ROBBERY inside 1924 Kings Hwy (Seven Day Store/Deli). #Homecrest #Brooklyn @NYPD61pct on 11/12/19 @ 08:30 AM 💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen them? Know who they are?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/dqkpVaiJRi
— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) November 19, 2019
While they struggled, a second woman allegedly went behind the counter and stole vaping products.
The clerk was not seriously hurt, and both women got away.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.