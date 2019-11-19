Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two construction workers had a brush with death in Brooklyn when a scaffold collapse left them dangling above the ground.
Video shows the men hanging eight stories up along with the scaffold at an apartment building on Rockaway Parkway in Canarsie.
Investigators say one of the scaffold’s cables snapped, leaving the men hanging on for dear life.
Co-workers were able to pull the men to safety.
They both had minor injuries from the incident.