Firefighter Injured, 12 Families Displaced After Blaze At Bronx Apartment Building
The three-alarm fire was reported around 8:30 p.m. at Rogers Place and Westchester Avenue in Foxhurst.
Syracuse University Students Demand Changes After Report Of Racist Incident
On Saturday, an African-American student says she was subjected to racial slurs by members of a fraternity.
Harlem Roots Art Exhibition
An age-old Harlem art collection is being presented to the public for the first time since the 1990s.
New York Weather: Warm Tuesday On Tap
CBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.
41 minutes ago
New York Weather: CBS2 11/18 Nightly Forecast at 11PM
CBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for November 18 at 11 p.m.
6 hours ago
Latest Headlines
Randle, Morris Guide Knicks Over Cavs
Julius Randle scored 30 points, Marcus Morris Sr. added 23 and the New York Knicks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.
Holiday, Sabonis Lead Pacers To Easy Win Over Nets
The Indiana Pacers cruised to victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.
Latest Headlines
Holiday Shopping: Great Gift Ideas For Under $100
We're gearing up for the holiday shopping season by helping you pick out the right gift for that special someone.
Lamalo Chef Spices Up Thanksgiving Dinner With New Recipes
If you're tired of dried-out turkey and the same old sides, it's time to try something new this holiday season.
Furry Friend Finder: Savannah & Cutie Searching For Their Forever Homes
Savannah is a 50-pound, 3-year-old soft-coated Wheaton Terrier, and Cutie is a 2-year-old, 10-pound Shih Tzu-Dachshund mix.
2019 Holiday Season Kicks Off With Radio City Rockettes Christmas Spectacular
The Christmas Spectacular runs through Jan. 5.
Blueshirt Fans Flock To Queens For 4th Annual Rangers 5K
All proceeds go to the Garden of Dreams Foundation and the Northwell Health Foundation.
Too Soon? Lights, Decorations Already Going Up In Famous Dyker Heights Christmas Display Neighborhood
Chopper 2 got a glimpse of a house in Dyker Heights all decked out with lights and decorations for the holidays -- on Nov. 16!
Trump Administration Halts U.S. Commercial Air Travel To 9 Cities In Cuba
The Department of Transportation issued a notice Friday suspending U.S. commercial flights to nine destinations within Cuba. Flights to Havana will still be allowed.
Latest Photos
Pageantry & Protest At NYC's Veterans Day 2019
President Donald Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to attend New York's parade, the 100th annual event which draws thousands of vets and spectators from around the country.
Correction Officers Expected To Face Charges In Jeffrey Epstein’s Death
November 19, 2019 at 4:15 am
