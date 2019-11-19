Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As Americans get ready for their Thanksgiving meals, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is stressing the importance of food safety.
There have recently been outbreaks of sicknesses like E. coli tied to contaminated lettuce.
The New York Democrat introduced a bill Tuesday that would allow the Food and Drug Administration to investigate foodborne illnesses at animal farms and not just produce farms.
The hope is this would help find the source of the contamination faster.
Her expanded Food Safety Inspection Act would also have the FDA coordinate with the Department of Agriculture and Centers for Disease Control.