Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Happening on Wednesday, there will be a big change for livery cab rides in an effort to stop fare beating.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Happening on Wednesday, there will be a big change for livery cab rides in an effort to stop fare beating.
The New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers says it’s instructing drivers to ask for the fare up front before driving to the destination.
The change comes after a driver was arrested yesterday on charges he stabbed a passenger.
MORE: Cabbie Accused Of Stabbing Passenger Out To Clear His Name
That driver denies that, claiming he confronted the passenger and another person who approached him after his passenger did not pay their fare and then robbed him.
It’s estimated that between 20 and 30 percent of all livery rides go unpaid.