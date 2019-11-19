



— Before we get to Christmas, we have to get to Thanksgiving

On Tuesday, CBSN New York’s Nina Kapur got a sneak peek at the floats that we’ll see in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Each of the brand new floats were designed with the audience in mind.

For example, the New York Life float features a dollhouse, and in each room, a family milestone is celebrated — everything from having a baby to gathering around the table for a Thanksgiving meal is on display.

The other four floats include a massive LEGO display. Each individual LEGO piece was scaled up to be made larger than life.

Cracker Barrel created a display with a full fireplace and pies you could almost eat up.

Coach becomes the first luxury brand to work with Macy’s and create a display. A dinosaur pulls the Coach wagon down the streets of New York City. Of course, everything dripping in glitter.

Last but not least, “Blue’s Clues And You” welcomes children with open arms into the world of fun and imagination with Nickelodeon’s new show.

There are 26 floats total in the parade and thousands of volunteers that will make the day possible.

“We plan the parade, we begin as early as 18 months out. But these floats take anywhere from 6-9 months to produce from concept to the entire design and build,” said Susan Tercero, executive producer of the parade.

After Tuesday, each float will be broken down and packed away, awaiting the big debut on Thanksgiving Day.