Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A burglar was caught on camera using a long pickaxe to break into a safe in Brooklyn.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A burglar was caught on camera using a long pickaxe to break into a safe in Brooklyn.
Video shows a man in a mask doing all he can to get into a safe.
Police say he took off with cash and jewelry totaling $170,000.
It happened on Nov. 15 on Coney Island Avenue in Midwood.
The business was a broker for New York City taxi medallions and insurance.
Police are looking for the suspect. They say he got in the building through an unlocked back door.