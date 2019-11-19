



— While there’s no snow in our forecast this week, New York City is gearing up to tackle the snow for the upcoming winter season.

The sanitation department showed off its snow-fighting equipment Tuesday morning.

At least six types of equipment are at the ready to keep the city’s streets, bike lanes and sidewalks clear.

Their vehicles are equipped with navigation devices to make it easier for workers to locate routes.

New Yorkers will also be able to check online whether streets in their neighborhoods have been plowed.

“We have gotten a lot more sophisticated in terms of the technology we’re using and the algorithms to make sure that when we say that street’s been plowed that we have that data,” sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia said.

As it does every year, the department has on hand about 300,000 tons of salt ready before the start of the season.

Brine mixture will also be used to pre-treat roads.