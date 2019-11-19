Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A pier on the Hudson River is getting a major transformation.
Pier 97, which is on West 57th Street and the West Side Highway, is being turned into a green space.
Developers say the $38 million project will include a children’s play space, a sun lawn and a variety of seating areas.
Construction on the new green space is expected to begin by September 2020 and be ready by spring of 2022.