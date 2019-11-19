



Syracuse University is investigating a white supremacist manifesto that’s allegedly circulating on campus, as students continue to protest several recent incidents of bias.

Campus police are working with state police and the FBI to try and figure out the origin of that document, which some students reported was being anonymously “airdropped” to students’ laptops on Monday night in the library, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported Tuesday.

The school administration said it does not appear to be a direct threat, but it comes as students enter their seventh straight day of a sit-in protesting the school’s response to at least seven incidents of racist and anti-Semitic graffiti on campus this month.

Public Safety Chief Bobby Maldonado on Sunday announced 16-hour shifts for campus police officers and increased patrols at residence halls and campus buildings. In addition, $50,000 in rewards have been offered for information about those responsible for the incidents.

Students in recent weeks have reported shouted slurs, vandalism and graffiti targeting Jews, Asians and black students. Over the weekend, a black student said she was verbally harassed by a group of fraternity members, claiming they yelled racial slurs at her.

On Sunday, school Chancellor Kent Syverud suspended the fraternity involved and suspended social events for all fraternities through the end of the semester.

“It is the collective responsibility of our fraternities and our whole university to reflect on how to prevent this very troubling behavior in the future,” Syverud said in a video message.

The student protesters said that does not go far enough, and they plan to continue sitting in until the school administration meets their demands, which includes allocating $1 million to create a new curriculum on diversity issues and expelling students involved in the racist incidents, Bauman reported.

An online fundraising campaign to sustain the protest was drawing support from Syracuse alumni, some of whom wrote in comments that they were ashamed of what was happening.

“We are demanding direct action by the administration to live up to the promise Syracuse University gives to make the campus an inclusive living environment for all students,” the campaign’s organizers wrote.

A private school in central New York, Syracuse University enrolls nearly 23,000 students, of which about 8% are Hispanic or Latino, 7% are black and 6% are Asian, according to the university website. More than half of students are white.

