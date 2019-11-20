CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Entertainment, Grammy Awards, Grammys, Music

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Here are the nominees for Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year:

Record Of The Year:

  • “Hey, Ma” — Bon Iver
  • “Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish
  • “7 Rings” — Ariana Grande
  • “Hard Place” — H.E.R.
  • “Talk” — Khalid
  • “Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
  • “Truth Hurts” — Lizzo
  • “Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album Of The Year

  • I, I — Bon Iver
  • Norman F***ing Rockwell! — Lana Del Rey
  • When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish
  • Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande
  • I Used to Know Her — H.E.R.
  • 7 — Lil Nas X
  • Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo
  • Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend

Song Of The Year

  • “Always Remember Us This Way” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
  • “Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
  • “Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
  • “Hard Place” — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
  • “Lover” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
  • “Norman F***ing Rockwell” — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
  • “Someone You Loved” — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
  • “Truth Hurts” — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters

    • (Lizzo)

Best New Artist

  • Black Pumas
  • Billie Eilish
  • Lil Nas X
  • Lizzo
  • Maggie Rogers
  • Rosalía
  • Tank and the Bangas
  • Yola

Best Pop Solo Performance

  • “Spirit” – Beyoncé
  • “Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish
  • “7 Rings” – Ariana Grande
  • “Truth Hurts” – Lizzo
  • “You Need To Calm Down” – Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

  • “Boyfriend” – Ariana Grande & Social House
  • “Sucker” – Jonas Brothers
  • “Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
  • “Sunflower” – Post Malone & Swae Lee
  • “Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Comments

Leave a Reply