NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Here are the nominees for Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year:
Record Of The Year:
- “Hey, Ma” — Bon Iver
- “Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish
- “7 Rings” — Ariana Grande
- “Hard Place” — H.E.R.
- “Talk” — Khalid
- “Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
- “Truth Hurts” — Lizzo
- “Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee
Album Of The Year
- I, I — Bon Iver
- Norman F***ing Rockwell! — Lana Del Rey
- When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish
- Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande
- I Used to Know Her — H.E.R.
- 7 — Lil Nas X
- Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo
- Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend
Song Of The Year
- “Always Remember Us This Way” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
- “Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
- “Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
- “Hard Place” — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
- “Lover” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
- “Norman F***ing Rockwell” — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
- “Someone You Loved” — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
- “Truth Hurts” — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters
(Lizzo)
Best New Artist
- Black Pumas
- Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Maggie Rogers
- Rosalía
- Tank and the Bangas
- Yola
Best Pop Solo Performance
- “Spirit” – Beyoncé
- “Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish
- “7 Rings” – Ariana Grande
- “Truth Hurts” – Lizzo
- “You Need To Calm Down” – Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- “Boyfriend” – Ariana Grande & Social House
- “Sucker” – Jonas Brothers
- “Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
- “Sunflower” – Post Malone & Swae Lee
- “Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello