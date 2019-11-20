Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A box truck slammed into the front of a house this morning on Staten Island.
The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Hillcrest Street in the Eltingville section.
Fire officials said the driver suffered a medical emergency and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There were residents inside the home, but they were not harmed.
Crews also had to clean up a fuel spill on the scene.
