NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A box truck slammed into the front of a house this morning on Staten Island.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Hillcrest Street in the Eltingville section.

Fire officials said the driver suffered a medical emergency and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were residents inside the home, but they were not harmed.

Crews also had to clean up a fuel spill on the scene.

