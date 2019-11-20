



Host Alicia Keys helped make the announcement today on “CBS This Morning.”

“Cuz I Love You” artist Lizzo includes bids for the top four awards, making her the show’s top-nominated act.

Lizzo picked up nominations for album of the year with her major-label debut, “Cuz I Love You”; song and record of the year with her anthemic No. 1 hit, “Truth Hurts”; and best new artist.

Like Lizzo, other new artists dominated with Grammy nominations on Wednesday: Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X earned six nominations apiece.

Eilish also scored nominations in the top four categories, making the 17-year-old the youngest artist in the history of the Grammys to achieve the feat. Lil Nas X is up for three of the top four awards, including album and record of the year for “Old Town Road.”

Recording Academy President and CEO Deborah Dugan, who started the job earlier this year, announced at a news conference in New York City on Wednesday morning that Beyoncé’s “Spirit” and Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” will compete for best pop solo performance. Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts,” Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” and Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” — three songs that reached the No.1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart — are also nominated for the award.

