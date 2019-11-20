Comments
MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A fourth man is facing charges in the death of an 18-year-old whose body was found in a shallow grave earlier this year on Long Island.
Investigators believe MS-13 gang members killed Brian Lemus, of Uniondale, three years ago. His remains were discovered on May 24 at Massapequa Preserve.
Christian Rodriguez, 22, of Hempstead, was arrested in the case Tuesday.
Three other men – Stanley Gerson Juarez, Raul Ponce and Samuel Ponce – were charged with second-degree murder back in June.
Lemus’s remains were found about 100 feet away from where another body was discovered in 2017.