



Prosecutors are reportedly planning to drop charges against a man caught up in an apparent marijuana mix-up.

The man was picking up hemp, but it was intercepted while being delivered to a CBD shop in Brooklyn.

MORE: Cops Seize 106 Pounds Of Marijuana… But Turns Out It Wasn’t Marijuana After All

The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office says Ronen Levy’s marijuana possession case will likely be dismissed on Dec. 2.

Levy was arrested Nov. 2 after trying to pick up 106 pounds of plants.

Officers Greenidge and Ganshaw from the @NYPD75Pct used precision policing and relentless follow-up, along with a great working relationship with @FedEx and other local law enforcement officials, to confiscate 106 pounds of marijuana that was destined for our city streets. pic.twitter.com/OnRyLsH90D — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 5, 2019

The Levys said the plants were legal hemp used to extract CBD.

Police said the product tested positive for marijuana, causing the apparent drug bust mix-up.

“Everything was fine,” said Jahala Dudley of Fox Holler Farms. “We’ve done shipments with FedEx before, many times.”

Dudley’s farm shipped more than $17,000 worth of their product to Brooklyn – before it ended up sitting in an NYPD warehouse.