



The victim was identified as a Manhattan man in his 30s. A 17-year-old boy from the Bronx died of a similar condition last month.

“DOH is continuing its robust investigation into the cause of these illnesses, but in the meantime our message on vaping remains unchanged: if you don’t know what you’re smoking, don’t smoke it,” Cuomo said in a statement.

The governor also called on the federal government to do more to crack down on the vaping industry.

“We are taking every step possible to combat this crisis on the state level, but the federal government needs to take action now. President Trump has already backed down from his vow to ban the sale of most flavored e-cigarettes – despite widespread evidence that these flavors are used to target our teens and young adults – and put the interests of the vaping industry over the lives of Americans,” Cuomo’s statement continued. “This is Big Tobacco all over again. Make no mistake: this is a public health crisis and until our ‘leaders’ in Washington do something to stop it, more lives will be lost.”

State lawmakers had pushed to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes, but a court blocked their efforts.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced a potential link between the rise in vaping-related illnesses and deaths to Vitamin E acetate, a compound found in some black market THC products.