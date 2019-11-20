Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A group of New Yorkers are now more prepared than ever to tackle an emergency situation, after a special kind of training Wednesday night.
The city’s emergency management department held a disaster simulation in the Inwood section of Manhattan, to get volunteers trained.
The FDNY and NYPD were on hand as trainees extinguished fires, helped victims, and dealt with a number of emergency situations.
The group will join the Community Emergency Response Team in the event a true emergency occurs.