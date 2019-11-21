



A 23-year-old man was shot to death and another was wounded last night in the Bronx.

Police said the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. inside the King of New York tobacco shop on East 167th Street near Sheridan Avenue in the Concourse section.

When officers first arrived on the scene, they found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg. Upon further investigation, they discovered the 23-year-old victim dead inside the shop.

Police said he was shot in the head. Those who knew him told CBS2 they couldn’t understand why the shooter chased him into the store and took his life.

“I know him. He’s a great man, he was a hardworking man, he was working for his family. I don’t know what happened that got him to this point,” shop owner J.J. Ali said.

“He’s a very lovable person. He takes care of his family, he loves everybody in the neighborhood,” said friend Santiago Shulterbrandt. “He was very loved and respected in the neighborhood.”

The wounded man was rushed to Lincoln Medical Center in stable condition.

As for the gunman, police have not released a description of who they’re searching for.