NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Criminal charges have been filed after a year-long investigation into a deadly wall collapse in Brooklyn.
Luis Almonte was killed in September of 2018 in the collapse at a construction site in Sunset Park.
The 47-year-old was a worker on the site.
Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez says the construction company in charge of the project ignored safety concerns from both workers and neighbors and cut corners in regards to safety protocol.
“This conduct is not just unacceptable and dangerous, it is criminal,” DA Gonzalez said.
Six people, including the company’s operator and foreperson, have been indicted on manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, reckless endangerment, and several financial charges.