



A mother who alleges her six-month-old was abused at daycare , a facility she now knows was operating illegally, is getting action — getting the allegedly dangerous business shut down.

Anari Ormond says her daughter, Zuri, is still healing from injuries she says her daughter came home with from J & A Nursery in Newark last week. Ormond says she was told the owner fell down the stairs while holding Zuri, badly injuring the infant and leaving her covered in bruises and scrapes.

“The scars are definitely making progress, but she’s traumatized,” the mother told CBS2.

Ormond showed up at municipal court Thursday for the daycare owner’s arraignment. She was told by the judge that Lisa Muhammad requested a lawyer and the matter was adjourned.

“She may already have an attorney and just bought more time,” Ormond said.

The daycare, located in a home on Eastern Parkway, was shut down for operating without a license. Pictures taken by code enforcement officials show the nursery was located in the basement, with multiple cribs and play areas set up.

Muhammad, the owner, received seven violations.

“Fire escapes not being present, health codes that she violated,” Ormond added.

The nursery was also cited for failure to provide a second means of egress, or a way to exit, which would be important if there was a fire in the home. J & A also allegedly failed to obtain a certificate of occupancy.

The daycare owner is expected to face a judge on these code violations on Dec. 19. Ormond is pushing for criminal charges. The local prosecutor’s office is investigating the case.