



— Could New York City take another huge step in clearing cars from streets by eliminating all free street parking?

An Upper West Side transportation committee is floating the controversial idea, CBSN New York’s Marcia Kramer reported Thursday.

Finding a parking space up there is like finding the proverbial needle in a haystack. But if Howard Yaruss, the chairman of Community Board 7’s Transportation Committee, has his way you’ll soon have to pay for that needle.

“We would like New York City to look at charging for curb-side space. That way you can free up the space, allow it to be used for the highest and best use, and allow traffic to flow,” Yaruss said.

The committee passed a resolution saying the city should consider a more “equitable” use of the curb space, including residential parking permits or parking meters capable of surge pricing. It is partly a reaction to congestion pricing and the fear that the fight for curb-side spaces above the 60th Street congestion zone will escalate.

“The traffic is intolerable,” Yaruss said. “With congestion pricing coming, it’s only going to get worse. We have to get out ahead of it.”

FLASHBACK: With Congestion Pricing Looming, NYC Residents Want More Parking Meters To Keep Out-Of-Towners Away

Mayor Bill de Blasio has already voiced concern.

“I think we need to keep finding every solution to reduce the use of motor vehicles in New York City and I’ll look at a whole range of things, but if you said on first blush does that go so far as telling people they can’t park on their own street? No, I’m not there,” de Blasio said.

New York City currently has about 3 million parking spaces. Approximately 95 percent of them are free. The question for city politicians is how far do they want to go to break the car culture.