Sunshine dominates today with temperatures finally returning to normal. Expect highs in the low 50s.
Clouds make a quick comeback tonight with perhaps a passing shower here or there. Temps will only dip into the mid 40s or so into the overnight.
It’s a mix of clouds and sun tomorrow with, again, the chance of a passing shower as our next cold front swings through. It won’t feel all that bad either as we make a run for the mid and upper 50s.
As for Saturday, expect a chilly day with morning sunshine giving way to increasing clouds through the evening; rain will develop thereafter. Highs that day will be in the mid and upper 40s.