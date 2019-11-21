



If you have cheesy snacks at home, it’s time to check your Cheese Nips. The cracker’s parent company has issued a voluntary recall over concerns there could be pieces of plastic mixed in with the treats.

Mondelēz Global LLC issued the recall for a limited quantity of Cheese Nips in the United States due to the potential presence of plastic pieces from a food scraper. The company told the Food and Drug Administration that the particles were incorporated into the production process and impact a small amount of product however, those boxes were shipped to “retails stores nationwide.”

“The company became aware of this issue when yellow plastic pieces were noticed on the manufacturing equipment,” the recall statement said.

Only Cheese Nips boxes of 11 ounces that have a “best by” date of May 18, 19 or 20, 2020, could be contaminated.

The retail UPC of those recalled snacks is 0 44000 03453 5.

No other products were impacted, and no illness or injury has come from the particles, according to the FDA.

