Stafford, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Surveillance video captures the moment when a stranger pulled a man from a burning car in Connecticut.
In the video, a car can be seen driving down the street in Stafford when it suddenly explodes.
Another car was passing by and the driver, identified as Edward Cyr, immediately jumped out, pulling victim Glennwood Little to safety.
Amazingly, Little was treated for minor injuries.
“Words can’t describe this act… Mr. Cyr, you are a hero,” the Stafford Fire Department Chief David Lucia wrote in a Facebook post.