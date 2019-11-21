



A man has been slashed after accidentally bumping into another person while exiting the subway in Washington Heights.

It’s the fourth violent incident in the subway in two days.

Police say the 39-year-old victim had just gotten off at the 181st Street A-train stop when he was slashed on the face and neck.

The man who cut him ran off.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police are still looking for the attacker.

