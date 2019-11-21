



— Syracuse University’s chancellor is vowing to take action following a series of racist incidents.

But some students say it’s not enough.

Protesters told CBS2’s Ali Bauman on Thursday they will continue sitting in until Chancellor Kent Syverud either agrees to all of their demands or resigns.

Hundreds of students filled the room Wednesday night for their first discussion with school administration since protests began more than a week ago. There have been at least 12 racist and anti-Semitic incidents on campus in November alone.

Social events for all fraternities were cancelled for the rest of the semester after an African-American student reported a group of fraternity members yelled racial slurs at her on Saturday, and the FBI is investigating a white supremacist manifesto reportedly sent to students in the campus library on Monday.

Syverud said of the 19 demands made by student protesters, he has agreed to 16, and has suggested minor revisions to the remaining three, which he said are necessary to comply with law or for board of trustee approval. The university has not said what the remaining points are that are under consideration.

“I do want to hear more from you and consider what I hear,” Syverud said Wednesday night.

“We refuse to cease our occupation until our demands are met in their totality. All power to the students,” a student speaker said.

The chancellor has agreed to allocate at least $1 million to a new curriculum on diversity issues.

Four Syracuse students have been suspended, accused of being fraternity members who yelled racist slurs at the female student over the weekend. Police also said an 18-year-old student was arrested, accused of making graffiti in support of the protests.