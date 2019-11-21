TENAFLY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A water main break sends water shooting into the air in Bergen County, New Jersey – and it could cause some trouble for the morning commute.

The break in Tenafly sent a geyser of water into the air Thursday night and officials say it will take quite a while to repair.

Authorities in Tenafly told CBS2’s Valerie Castro it will be an all-night process and some of the work has already started taking place, with emergency crews from SUEZ Water on the scene.

#Tenafly SUEZ emergency crews are onsite at 21 County Rd at scene of 24” water main break. We are in the process of isolating the main, no customers are without water pressure at this time. Will update as more info is available. pic.twitter.com/f4i8bGMBwY — SUEZ Water NJ (@SUEZwaterNJ) November 22, 2019

Witnesses captured the water main break on cell phone video when the pipe first burst open, shooting up into the air, flooding County Road near Jay Street.

SUEZ Water says this was a 24-inch main that ruptured.

Employees at a nearby Honda dealership watched it happen from across the street.

“I was up in my office right here at Honda of Tenalfy and I heard a woosh sound so I looked outside and I saw a big gushing spout of water,” Mary Beth Lawlor said.

“Some of the cars across the way, they were definitely, the water was rising and coming up to the bottom of the cars and there was pieces of the road coming up out of the water, exploding, so it was a little alarming.”

Tenafly police say there will be delays throughout the morning while the work continues.

Stay with CBS New York Friday morning for the latest details on the delays to your commute