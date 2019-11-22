Menu
Subway Rider Slashed In The Face After Bumping Into Attacker In Washington Heights, Police Say
Police say the 39-year-old victim had just gotten off at the 181st Street A-train stop when he was slashed on the face and neck.
Caught On Camera: Massive Water Main Break Floods New Jersey Street, Threatens To Snarl Morning Commute
The break in Tenafly sent a geyser of water into the air Thursday night and officials say it will take quite a while to repair.
Harlem Roots Art Exhibition
An age-old Harlem art collection is being presented to the public for the first time since the 1990s.
New York Weather: CBS2 11/21 Nightly Forecast at 11PM
CBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for November 21 at 11 p.m.
5 hours ago
New York Weather: CBS2 11/21 Evening Forecast at 5PM
CBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for November 21 at 5 p.m.
11 hours ago
Nelson Leads Islanders To Overtime Win, Pushes Franchise Record Point Streak To 16
New York had earned points in 15 straight games three times previously, the last during a 15-game win streak in the 1981-82 season.
'Raiders To Get Win On The Road' Vs. Jets, According To CBS Denver's Michael Spencer
The Jets, with a hot Sam Darnold, match up nicely with the Raiders, and could steal a win from an Oakland team looking ahead to Week 13.
Immersive Lights Festival, Brooklyn Children's Book Fair Among Weekend's NYC Happenings
Time Out New York's Will Gleason joins CBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez to share his list of things to do the weekend of Nov. 23-24, 2019.
Holiday Shopping: Great Gift Ideas For Under $100
We're gearing up for the holiday shopping season by helping you pick out the right gift for that special someone.
Lamalo Chef Spices Up Thanksgiving Dinner With New Recipes
If you're tired of dried-out turkey and the same old sides, it's time to try something new this holiday season.
Furry Friend Finder: Savannah & Cutie Searching For Their Forever Homes
Savannah is a 50-pound, 3-year-old soft-coated Wheaton Terrier, and Cutie is a 2-year-old, 10-pound Shih Tzu-Dachshund mix.
2019 Holiday Season Kicks Off With Radio City Rockettes Christmas Spectacular
The Christmas Spectacular runs through Jan. 5.
Blueshirt Fans Flock To Queens For 4th Annual Rangers 5K
All proceeds go to the Garden of Dreams Foundation and the Northwell Health Foundation.
Trump Administration Halts U.S. Commercial Air Travel To 9 Cities In Cuba
The Department of Transportation issued a notice Friday suspending U.S. commercial flights to nine destinations within Cuba. Flights to Havana will still be allowed.
Previewing New Floats For The 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
On Nov. 19, CBSN New York's Nina Kapur got a sneak peek at the floats that we'll see in this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
3 Men Killed, Several Firefighters Injured After Blaze Rips Through Abandoned Home In Queens
November 22, 2019 at 4:21 am
