MONSEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police in Rockland County say the stabbing of an orthodox Jewish man on Wednesday was not a hate crime.
The Hasidic man was critically hurt when several men jumped out of a car, and then beat and stabbed him while he was on his way to synagogue in Monsey.
Ramapo police said Friday evening there is no evidence to support that it was a hate crime.
Authorities have stepped up patrols as they continue to search for the attackers.