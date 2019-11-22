SYRACUSE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Talk about your airport mix-ups! A man flying from New York to California was stopped by airport security after he tried to check a bag that accidentally had blocks of inert explosives inside.
The Transportation Security Administration reported on Thursday that the luggage had two blocks of plastic explosives, a knife, and an empty machine gun magazine in it.
A man was caught by #TSA with these 2 inert blocks of plastic explosives, a knife and empty machine gun magazine in his checked bag at @SyracuseAirport today. Said he took the wrong bag to the airport. HUGE MISTAKE! Explosives, live or inert, are never allowed on a plane. NEVER. pic.twitter.com/oVnZR8zpG6
— TSAmedia_LisaF (@TSAmedia_LisaF) November 21, 2019
According to TSA Public Affairs spokesperson Lisa Farbstein, the flyer told authorities he grabbed the wrong bag when he left for Syracuse Hancock International Airport.
“HUGE MISTAKE! Explosives, live or inert, are never allowed on a plane. NEVER,” the TSA spokesperson said in a tweet.
Syracuse Police told local media outlets that the flyer is from Fort Drum, a U.S. Army military reservation in New York’s Jefferson County.